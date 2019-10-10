Jamie McCune, 18, finds that an after-school job that she will continue through the summer can be a hair-raising experience with international overtones as she aids Zophia Heck, 5, of Freiburg, Germany, in her exploration of static electricity and the Van De Graaf Generator at the Magic House in Kirkwood. McClune works as an aid at the house where the staff rotates assignments on an hourly basis. "Sometimes I work on the giant slide, but this is my favorite because the kids have so much fun." Post-Dispatch file photo