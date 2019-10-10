When 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 admission • More info magichouse.org
If you’re of a certain age and you grew up in St. Louis, chances are the Magic House grew along with you. It opened Oct. 16, 1979, in a 5,500-square-foot Victorian mansion. Over time, it’s added about 50,000 square feet. Several favorite exhibits, including the three-story slide and wooden pulleys, have entertained children since the beginning. At the birthday bash, get your face painted, watch a juggler and pose in the birthday photo booth. The fun continues Wednesday, the Magic House’s actual birthday, with 1979 admission prices: $1.50 for kids and $2 for adults. The museum is asking visitors to post their memories on social media with the hashtag #40yearsofmagic. By Valerie Schremp Hahn