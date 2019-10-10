2004: Summer jobs

Jamie McCune, 18, finds that an after-school job that she will continue through the summer can be a hair-raising experience with international overtones as she aids Zophia Heck, 5, of Freiburg, Germany, in her exploration of static electricity and the Van De Graaf Generator at the Magic House in Kirkwood. McClune works as an aid at the house where the staff rotates assignments on an hourly basis. "Sometimes I work on the giant slide, but this is my favorite because the kids have so much fun." Post-Dispatch file photo

When 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 admission • More info magichouse.org

If you’re of a certain age and you grew up in St. Louis, chances are the Magic House grew along with you. It opened Oct. 16, 1979, in a 5,500-square-foot Victorian mansion. Over time, it’s added about 50,000 square feet. Several favorite exhibits, including the three-story slide and wooden pulleys, have entertained children since the beginning. At the birthday bash, get your face painted, watch a juggler and pose in the birthday photo booth. The fun continues Wednesday, the Magic House’s actual birthday, with 1979 admission prices: $1.50 for kids and $2 for adults. The museum is asking visitors to post their memories on social media with the hashtag #40yearsofmagic. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

