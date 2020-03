The children’s museum in Kirkwood is using the hashtag #MagicatHome to show families how to create projects and experiments, such as printmaking with LEGO, shaving cream marble painting, salad spinner art, and muffin tin printmaking. It also wants people to use the hashtag to show off their creations.

More info magichouse.org

