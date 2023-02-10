Diane Claire (Lanning) Maginn passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023. Diane was born January 18, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Charles Lanning; mother, Lillian Regina (Weiler) Lanning; brother, Richard James Lanning; and sister-in-law Barbara Edith (Read) Lanning. Diane is survived by her daughter, Mary Susan (Thomas Pahls, Jr.) Van Leunen of Norfolk, Virginia; two sons, Robert Reilly(Carol) Maginn, III of Lockhart Texas; Richard Lanning Maginn of Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren, Julie Anne (Driss Mechiche) Van Leunen; Diane Russell Van Leunen; and Thomas Pahls (Anne Elizabeth Lissie) Van Leunen, III; and two great-grandchildren, Adam and Sami Mechiche.

Diane was raised in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri and graduated from Valle Catholic High School in 1947. She attended Fontbonne College and the University of Missouri where she earned her bachelor's degree in microbiology in 1951.

Diane was a dedicated mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She was an enthusiastic "hockey mom," logging thousands of miles chauffeuring her sons and teammates to youth hockey games across the mid-west. Diane spent time with her daughter exploring botanical gardens, as well as art museums. She enjoyed visiting her grandchildren at their many homes, in the states and overseas, during the course of their father's Navy career.

Diane worked as a forensic toxicologist for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office for more than 25 years. During that time, she co-authored an article for the Journal of Analytical Toxicology.

Diane was an avid reader and an active member of the local Sherlock Holmes Society. She loved all animals and raised many dogs and cats over the years. She was a devoted backyard birdwatcher and had a passion for the St. Louis Zoo. Diane also had a passion for travel. She visited every corner of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. She toured Europe, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Czech Republic. She traveled to Brazil, Costa Rica, Peru and Mexico, along with Egypt, India, Morocco, Turkey, Thailand and Vietnam. One of her most memorable adventures was to Africa and the Serengeti. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.baslerfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be held at Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the St. Louis Zoo, https://stlzoo.org /give.