Magnetic eyelashes
Magnetic eyelashes

There’s little use for lipstick in the age of face masks. It’s a time for eyes to shine. I was enticed by the idea of an easy way to make eyes pop without having to layer on mascara. Considering that my eyes are too sensitive to wear most mascaras, I’m not sure why I thought sticking tiny magnets around my lash line would be a good alternative. I wore these magnetic lashes ($20 on Amazon) twice. The first time my sisters said I looked like I had been drunk when I did my makeup. The second time, one side of the lashes refused to stick and poked my eyeball. Hard pass. (Aisha Sultan)

