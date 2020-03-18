Help kids explore movie-making software on your computer or download an app on your phone. Explore stop-action movie making with Barbie dolls, Lego minifigs, clay figures or small toys. Kids can make a slideshow of family pictures, make a documentary of their time at home or record a video diary. Have siblings produce an old-fashioned play to perform on the porch, and invite neighbors to watch from a social distance. Be sure to record it to share with friends and relatives!
Make a movie, stage a play
