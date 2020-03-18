Make a movie, stage a play
0 comments

Make a movie, stage a play

  • 0
CAM camp

Artist and animator Sarah Paulsen teaches stop-motion animation.

Help kids explore movie-making software on your computer or download an app on your phone. Explore stop-action movie making with Barbie dolls, Lego minifigs, clay figures or small toys. Kids can make a slideshow of family pictures, make a documentary of their time at home or record a video diary. Have siblings produce an old-fashioned play to perform on the porch, and invite neighbors to watch from a social distance. Be sure to record it to share with friends and relatives!

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports