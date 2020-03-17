Make bird feeders and identify birds

First, see what you have around the house to make a feeder: peanut butter spread on a pinecone or a toilet paper tube and then rolled in birdseed will do the trick. If you don’t have seed, put nesting materials like string, yarn, or pet fur into a dish or an old onion bag. Visit a site like the Audubon Society of Missouri (mobirds.org) and download their bird checklists to see if you can identify visitors.

