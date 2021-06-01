Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed toddler, woman crossing street in Jennings

JENNINGS — A man from Riverview was charged Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash that killed a toddler and injured a woman who were crossing a road in Jennings Saturday.

Raymond Bryant Jr., 22, of Riverview, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, and two counts of armed criminal action. Prosecutors say he hit the pedestrians just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road, then left the scene.

The toddler was identified Tuesday as 2-year-old Xayvionis Hawkins, of the 1900 block of Knox Avenue in St. Louis. His mother, 29, remains hospitalized with a femur and head injury but is expected to survive. A baby was also crossing the street with Xayvionis and his mother but was not injured in the crash, police say.

Bryant was speeding and swerved around traffic before hitting the group, police said.

Bryant is being held on $500,000, cash-only bond. He lives in the 400 block of Northridge Drive.

