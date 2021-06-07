 Skip to main content
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Mount Pleasant neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man was charged with murder Monday after a weekend shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, authorities said.

Police have not identified the man in his 20s who was shot and killed around 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Mount Pleasant Street.

Michael G. Davis Jr.

But a man suspected of fleeing from the scene, Michael G. Davis Jr., turned himself in at St. Louis police headquarters on Saturday and was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action days later, authorities said.

The incident was one of three fatal shootings over the weekend in the city.

Eight teenagers were among the 20 people shot during the three-day period previously advertised as Wear Orange Weekend, a national campaign meant to honor survivors and victims of gun violence.

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
Sports