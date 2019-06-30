ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in a rolling gun battle between two vehicles, police say.
Police officers responding about 5 p.m. Saturday to the shooting in the 1400 block of Laurel Street in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood found the man with gunshot wounds to the torso and arm, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
A 17-year-old teen with the shooting victim told police that the two were driving in a car with a second 18-year-old man when a white, four-door sedan pulled up next to them, police said.
The occupants in the two vehicles chased and shot at one another, police said.
The shooting victim was allegedly hit by gunfire from the other car, police said. He was unable to speak to investigators because of his condition.
The teen and second man in the car were not wounded.
Police did not release more details.