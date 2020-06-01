Man dead after shooting in Earth City

EARTH CITY — One person is dead after a shooting in Earth City Monday afternoon, according to St. Louis County police.
Police were called at about 3:50 p.m. to the 3200 block of Rider Trail South in Earth City, where they found a man suffering from "at least one gunshot wound in a parking lot," according to a Monday news release.
The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains active. Police ask anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
