Man found fatally shot inside Florissant garage

FLORISSANT — A man was found dead early Wednesday after being shot multiple times in a Florissant garage.
Florissant police say they found 28-year-old Evann Williams just after 3 a.m. in a running vehicle inside an open garage at a home on Bayberry Lane. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.
An address for Williams was not available.
Police say they initially responded to calls for shots fired in the area.
