 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man in Walmart hugs customers, tells them now they have COVID-19
0 comments

Man in Walmart hugs customers, tells them now they have COVID-19

  • 0
Man hugs stranger and say he has COVID-19

Police are looking for a man who approached a Walmart customer in Massachusetts to give a "Covid hug." 

(CNN) -- Springfield police are looking for a man who allegedly gave a Walmart shopper a "Covid hug."

The police department in Massachusetts said the incident took place at a Walmart on August 15 around 7:10 p.m.

The suspect, whom the victim had never seen before, took an item out of his hand and then gave him a hug.

"Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid," the suspect said before laughing and walking away, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The victim is a cancer survivor, the police department said, adding that the suspect did the same thing to several other customers.

The department is asking that anyone with information contact the detective bureau.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports