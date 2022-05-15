Man killed in double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman wounded in a double shooting Sunday in north St. Louis.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 5700 Block of Roosevelt, according to a police report.

Responding officers found a man dead at the scene.

A woman who had been shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. More information about her condition was not immediately available.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the shooting.

More information will be added when it becomes available.

