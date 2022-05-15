 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed in double shooting in St. Louis

  • 0
Police crime scene tape

Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in December 2021, in Pennsylvania (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and a woman wounded in a double shooting Sunday in north St. Louis. 

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 5700 Block of Roosevelt, according to a police report. 

Responding officers found a man dead at the scene.

A woman who had been shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. More information about her condition was not immediately available. 

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the shooting. 

More information will be added when it becomes available.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering St. Louis County politics. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi, and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News