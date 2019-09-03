CLAYTON — Terry Tillman was killed by three to five gunshots to his front torso, St. Louis County Police said Tuesday evening at a news conference about the police shooting of Tillman on Saturday near the St. Louis Galleria mall.
Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the county police said an autopsy Sunday found no wounds or injuries to Tillman's back.
A Richmond Heights police officer who answered a call for assistance and a second officer believed to also be from Richmond Heights encountered Tillman on the steps between two levels of a parking garage across Clayton Road from the Galleria, Granda said.
The Richmond Heights officer who shot Tillman told investigators Tillman was pointing the gun at the second officer at the time, Granda said.
"We are going to continue our investigative efforts to ensure that that is factual," Granda said.
The Richmond Heights officer fired seven shots at Tillman. Tillman did not fire his weapon.
Granda said there is video of the shooting, but it will not be released soon because the investigation is continuing. Granda also said that police are seeking about an hour of video footage from each of the 158 cameras inside the Galleria.
The two officers caught up with Tillman after responding to radio calls for assistance from police who had first approached Tillman in the mall — an on-duty Richmond Heights officer and and one from Overland who was working security at the mall and wearing a vest with the word "Police" on the front and back.
The two officers were standing together when they saw Tillman walking with what appeared to be part of a gun with an extended magazine protruding from his waistband, Granda said.
A third person in the mall approached the officers immediately afterward with the same observation, Granda said. He did not know if that person was an employee or a shopper and did not know Tuesday night if investigators had spoken with that person.
The two officers approached Tillman inside a storefront in the mall, Granda said. Granda did not know the extent of their encounter but said there was no physical contact between them.
"Those officers contacted him as I understand it just to provide him context that that property does not allow weapons on it," he said.
Asked why the officers chased Tillman and called for more police assistance, Granda said:
"It’s 2019. Any reasonable person that sees an extended magazine protruding from someone, especially in a law enforcement capacity, has an obligation to contact that individual and investigate."
"I will give you a couple days to turn on your evening news look nationally and see if we have any mass shootings. There is no way that we can not not address that person."
Signs forbidding weapons inside the mall are posted at every entrance, Granda said.
"I wish that they would have explained the policy again to him and than he would have parted ways and then come back to have completed his shopping on a different date or time when he was not armed," he said. "But unfortunately that is not what happened."
Tillman dropped to the ground after he was shot, and the officers took the weapon he had been holding, Granda said. Medics responding to the scene attempted to treat his wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after he was shot.
At some point during the foot pursuit, Tillman’s gun fell from his waistband, Granda said. Tillman picked it up and continued running. It was not clear if he drew the weapon during the chase.
Granda said there would have been many people in the mall who would have seen portions of the initial encounter between Tillman and police and the foot pursuit through the mall. Investigators would also review surveillance footage from surrounding businesses, he said.
Police believe Tillman arrived at the mall with other people, but investigators have not been able to contact them, Granda said.
Granda said Tillman’s criminal record would have prohibited him from possessing a firearm. Court records show Tillman served five years of a 10-year prison sentence for robbing two people in Carondelet Park on Feb. 19, 2013.
Granda did not know Tuesday what exactly the officers involved in the shooting knew about Tillman at the time of the encounter.
Tillman, 23, lived in St. Louis.
County Executive Sam Page addressed the shooting in remarks Tuesday to the County Council.
"The police department’s investigation will be thorough, and will involve talking to witnesses and reviewing videos," Page said. "I have been assured that the police department is being as forthcoming as possible with the public about what’s happened."
He added: "The death of a young person after an interaction with police is all the more challenging. Officer-involved shootings tear at the fabric of our community — whether an officer shoots a citizen or a citizen shoots an officer. No matter what the facts are, the division between police and the people they serve to protect is stressed even more. It is now incumbent on all of us to identify new ways to bridge those divides and rebuild relationships."