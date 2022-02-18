 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When 8:15 p.m. Feb. 21 • Where New Music Circle YouTube channel • How much Free • More info 314-477-3146; newmusiccircle.org

In addition to each of them working in a dizzying array of collaborations, Bhutanese guitarist Tashi Dorji and drummer Thom Nguyen work together as the Ashville, North Carolina, duo Manas. With Dorji’s electric guitar and electronics and Nguyen’s drums and percussion, the improvisational pair create moments of tension alongside full-bore blasts of release. Brace yourselves accordingly. St. Louis visual artist and improvisational musician Alex Cunningham will introduce the performance and interview Manas afterward. By Daniel Durchholz

