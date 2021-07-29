Mansfield, Missouri

More info • lauraingallswilderhome.com; rareseeds.com/our-village
Before the world locked down in March 2020, my then-10-year old daughter and I snuck out of town and to another time. About 200 miles southwest of St. Louis, is Mansfield, the last home and burial place of author Laura Ingalls Wilder. We had read most of the “Little House” books and watched most of the television series together, so a road trip seemed like a worthy escape as well.
In 1894, Wilder, her husband, Almanzo, and their daughter, Rose, traveled to Mansfield, from South Dakota. Laura’s farming life at Rocky Ridge Farm evolved into a writing life as she became an internationally acclaimed author. We toured the first floor of her farm home, saw the rock house that Rose had built for them, and oohed and ahhed inside a museum with an extensive collection of Ingalls family belongings, including Pa’s fiddle, original book manuscripts, and needlework and sewing completed by Laura and her sisters. We paid our respects at nearby Mansfield Cemetery, where Laura, Almanzo and Rose are buried.
Mansfield itself is pretty tiny, but if you visit the Wilder home make sure to take time for a meal and trip to Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Co., where you can tour the grounds and a complex of general stores with goods as colorful as their famous seed catalog. You pay what you want for whatever vegetarian meal the kitchen is making that day from fresh ingredients, which on our visit consisted of pasta, green salad, slaw and bread. The tulips were just starting to emerge from the ground in the extensive demonstration gardens there, and we bought several packets of fruit and vegetable seeds for home.
Mansfield is about 50 miles east of Springfield, Missouri, so if you make a longer trip of it (and the virus subsides there), I’d recommend the Dickerson Park Zoo, the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park, Fantastic Caverns, and Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium.
— Valerie Schremp Hahn
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter