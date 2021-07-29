Mansfield, Missouri

Before the world locked down in March 2020, my then-10-year old daughter and I snuck out of town and to another time. About 200 miles southwest of St. Louis, is Mansfield, the last home and burial place of author Laura Ingalls Wilder. We had read most of the “Little House” books and watched most of the television series together, so a road trip seemed like a worthy escape as well.

In 1894, Wilder, her husband, Almanzo, and their daughter, Rose, traveled to Mansfield, from South Dakota. Laura’s farming life at Rocky Ridge Farm evolved into a writing life as she became an internationally acclaimed author. We toured the first floor of her farm home, saw the rock house that Rose had built for them, and oohed and ahhed inside a museum with an extensive collection of Ingalls family belongings, including Pa’s fiddle, original book manuscripts, and needlework and sewing completed by Laura and her sisters. We paid our respects at nearby Mansfield Cemetery, where Laura, Almanzo and Rose are buried.