Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour

When Noon-5 p.m. Saturday • Where Downtown Maplewood • How much $21 • More info cityofmaplewood.com/fun
With offerings including sticky rice with Thai custard, peanut butter blondies and gooey butter bread pudding, who would not want to spend a Saturday indulging in Maplewood’s sweetest eats? Walk your own pace through 16 host locations, including Strange Donuts, Foundation Grounds and Kakao Chocolate, and try a unique sampling at each shop. Don’t forget to pick up a treat from Airedale Antics to bring home to your furry friends. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. By Cole Sawyer