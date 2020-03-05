March Magic Film Festival

When 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and 10 other days in March • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $12.95, $8.95 for members • More info 314-289-4400; slsc.org
Sure, you’ve seen the Harry Potter movies. But have you seen them on a big screen? A very big screen? This month, the St. Louis Science Center will screen all eight films in the series on its very big (and recently renovated) Imax screen. The movies will be shown in order three times, but only two per day. By Daniel Neman