Marcus King, Oct. 20

Marcus King blew us all away when he opened for Chris Stapleton in 2021 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on a bill that also featured Yola. Since then, King has released a new album in “Young Blood,” and he’s headlining “The Young Blood Tour” at the Pageant. King is joined on the road by Neal Francis, Ashland Craft, and comedian Dean Delray. “This all tour is going to be our biggest one yet. It has been a long time in the making, playing some of our favorite venues in the country bringing a full night of rock ‘n roll, love and laughs.” The new album is produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. “Young Blood” is the follow-up to King’s 2020 album “El Dorado.”