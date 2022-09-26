 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marcus King, Oct. 20

  • 0
Chris Stapleton at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Marcus King Band performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Marcus King’s “The Young Blood Tour” 

When 7 p.m. Oct. 20 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $35-$50 • More info ticketmaster.com

Marcus King blew us all away when he opened for Chris Stapleton in 2021 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on a bill that also featured Yola. Since then, King has released a new album in “Young Blood,” and he’s headlining “The Young Blood Tour” at the Pageant. King is joined on the road by Neal Francis, Ashland Craft, and comedian Dean Delray. “This all tour is going to be our biggest one yet. It has been a long time in the making, playing some of our favorite venues in the country bringing a full night of rock ‘n roll, love and laughs.” The new album is produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. “Young Blood” is the follow-up to King’s 2020 album “El Dorado.” 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News