Mardi Gras-fton 2020
Mardi Gras-fton 2020

When Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday • Where Downtown Grafton • How much Free • More info graftonilchamber.com

The river town of Grafton will host its first Mardi Gras celebration, featuring a Bangin’ Noise Parade led by a brass band. The parade steps off at Drifters’ Eats & Drinks (1505 West Main Street). Show up in a festive costume, and bring pots, pans or whatever you want to use to make noise as you march through town to Hawg Pit BBQ (821 West main Street), where the fun continues. Restaurants and businesses will offer specials and live music. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

