Mardi Gras Recovery Brunch Cruise

When 1-3 p.m. Feb. 27 • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $51; cash bar available • More info 1-877-982-1410; gatewayarch.com/riverboats

The day after the Mardi Gras Grand Parade through Soulard, recover and party a bit more with the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. The cruise will include a New Orleans brunch buffet with mini muffulettas, crabcakes, steak and hash with spicy cream sauce, bananas foster, Belgian waffles and more. Also onboard are drink specials and live music by the Saint Boogie Brass Band. By Valerie Schremp Hahn