Mardi Gras Scavenger Hunt

Soulard Mardi Gras organizers came up with a socially distant scavenger hunt last year, and it was so popular they decided to bring it back. Teams will solve clues that lead to iconic St. Louis locations, where players will answer questions, perform activities and compete in physical challenges. Organizers will hand out free treats along the way, and Roxie Valentine, Queen of the Grove, will host an award ceremony at the Bud Light Party Tent in Soulard, where more free beverages await. The first clue will be texted and emailed to the buyer of the ticket. By Valerie Schremp Hahn