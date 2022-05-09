• Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe, 8 p.m. Aug. 9, the Pageant, $39.50, ticketmaster.com
• Machine Gun Kelly “Mainstream Sellout Tour” with Travis Barker, WILLOW, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Enterprise Center, $26.50-$126.50, ticketmaster.com
• “Outside Problems Tour” with Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Chesterfield Amphitheatre, $40, ticketmaster.com
• Dispatch and O.A.R. "Summer Tour 2022" with Robert Randolph, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, St. Louis Music Park, $25-$125, ticketmaster.com
• Maren Morris “Humble Quest Tour” with Natalie Hemby, 8 p.m. Aug. 11, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$99, ticketmaster.com
• Zac Brown Band “Out in the Middle Tour" with Robert Randolph, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$125, livenation.com
• A Day to Remember, Beartooth, Bad Omens, 6 p.m. Aug. 12, St. Louis Music Park, $39.50-$69.50, ticketmaster.com
• Hanson "Red Green Blue Tour," 8 p.m. Aug. 12, the Pageant, $39-$79, ticketmaster.com
• Big Love: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Matt Jordan, 6 p.m. Aug. 13, Chesterfield Amphitheater, free, chesterfieldamphitheater.com
• Incubus, Sublime, Rome, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $18-$99, livenation.com
• “The R&B Kickback” with Brian McKnight, SWV, Lyfe Jennings, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Stifel Theatre, $75-$149, ticketmaster.com
