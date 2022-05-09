 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maren Morris

Maren Morris Performs on NBC's Today Show

Maren Morris performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, March 8, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe, 8 p.m. Aug. 9, the Pageant, $39.50, ticketmaster.com

Machine Gun Kelly “Mainstream Sellout Tour” with Travis Barker, WILLOW, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Enterprise Center, $26.50-$126.50, ticketmaster.com

“Outside Problems Tour” with Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Chesterfield Amphitheatre, $40, ticketmaster.com

Dispatch and O.A.R. "Summer Tour 2022" with Robert Randolph, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, St. Louis Music Park, $25-$125, ticketmaster.com

Maren Morris “Humble Quest Tour” with Natalie Hemby, 8 p.m. Aug. 11, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$99, ticketmaster.com

Zac Brown Band “Out in the Middle Tour" with Robert Randolph, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$125, livenation.com

A Day to Remember, Beartooth, Bad Omens, 6 p.m. Aug. 12, St. Louis Music Park, $39.50-$69.50, ticketmaster.com

Hanson "Red Green Blue Tour," 8 p.m. Aug. 12, the Pageant, $39-$79, ticketmaster.com

Big Love: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Matt Jordan, 6 p.m. Aug. 13, Chesterfield Amphitheater, free, chesterfieldamphitheater.com

Incubus, Sublime, Rome, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $18-$99, livenation.com

• “The R&B Kickback” with Brian McKnight, SWV, Lyfe Jennings, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Stifel Theatre, $75-$149, ticketmaster.com

