Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks
Margaritaville

The Jolly Mon indoor water park at Margaritaville Lake Resort has a 600-gallon tipping bucket that dumps every few minutes. Brody Condiff, 11, and Ava Kersten, 11, both of Jefferson City, wait for the big spill. Photo by Brian Sirimaturos

  Across from the mini-golf course at the newly renovated resort (formerly Tan-Tar-A) you will find the 20,000-square-foot Jolly Mon indoor water park. There are two big slides that my kids and I loved and a lazy river, where I spent about an hour floating with the current. The highlight is a three-story treehouse with slides, bridges, water blasters, tunnels and a 600-gallon tipping bucket. It’s $17 per day for hotel guests.

More info • Margaritavillelakeresortoftheozarks.com

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

