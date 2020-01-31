Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks

Across from the mini-golf course at the newly renovated resort (formerly Tan-Tar-A) you will find the 20,000-square-foot Jolly Mon indoor water park. There are two big slides that my kids and I loved and a lazy river, where I spent about an hour floating with the current. The highlight is a three-story treehouse with slides, bridges, water blasters, tunnels and a 600-gallon tipping bucket. It’s $17 per day for hotel guests.
More info • Margaritavillelakeresortoftheozarks.com
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter