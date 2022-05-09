•King Princess “The Hold On Baby Tour,” 7:30 p.m. July 26, the Factory, $34-$49, ticketmaster.com
• The Psychedelic Furs "Made of Rain Tour" with X, 8 p.m. July 26, the Pageant, $40-$55, ticketmaster.com
• Tedeschi Trucks Band “Wheels of Soul 2022" with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, 7 p.m. July 27, Fox Theatre, $34.50-$175, metrotix.com
• Open Highway Music Festival with Steve Earle & the Dukes, the Whitmore Sisters, 8 p.m. July 28, Old Rock House, $40, eventbrite.com
• Open Highway Music Festival with Drive By Truckers, James McMurtry, the Screechin’ Halts, 6 p.m. July 29, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $45, eventbrite.com
• Open Highway Music Festival with Margo Price, Shovels and Rope, Hayes Carll, John Moreland, Funky Butt Brass Band, Western States, Riley Holtz, 1 p.m. July 30, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $75, eventbrite.com