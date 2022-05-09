 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • 0
Margo Price performs Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights.

 King Princess “The Hold On Baby Tour,” 7:30 p.m. July 26, the Factory, $34-$49, ticketmaster.com

The Psychedelic Furs "Made of Rain Tour" with X, 8 p.m. July 26, the Pageant, $40-$55, ticketmaster.com

• Tedeschi Trucks Band “Wheels of Soul 2022" with  Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, 7 p.m. July 27, Fox Theatre, $34.50-$175, metrotix.com

Open Highway Music Festival with Steve Earle & the Dukes, the Whitmore Sisters, 8 p.m. July 28, Old Rock House, $40, eventbrite.com 

Open Highway Music Festival with Drive By Truckers, James McMurtry, the Screechin’ Halts, 6 p.m. July 29, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $45, eventbrite.com

Open Highway Music Festival with Margo Price, Shovels and Rope, Hayes Carll, John Moreland, Funky Butt Brass Band, Western States, Riley Holtz, 1 p.m. July 30, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $75, eventbrite.com

Goo Goo Dolls, Blue October, 7 p.m. July 29, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$249, ticketmaster.com

Backstreet Boys “DNA World Tour,” 7:30 p.m. July 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $39-$299, livenation.com

Big Time Rush "Forever Tour," 8 p.m. July 31, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$299, livenation.com

 Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, 8 p.m. July 31, Off Broadway, $17, ticketweb.com

