May 30, 2023. Beloved wife of Arthur S. Margulis for 61 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Arthur Jr. (Elaine), William (Marion), James, and Tom (Ashley) Margulis; dear grandmother of Sarah and Aaron Margulis, Abby Tremml (Brian), Will, Matthew, Ellie, James, Charlie, Tommy and Kate Margulis; dear sister of Judy DeWoskin (late Roger) and Donny Babchick (Debbie); dear sister-in law of the late Jackie and the late Joel Margulis; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

A graduate of University City High School and Washington University, Joyce was a lifelong teacher and volunteer. She was a co-founder of Legal Advocates for Abused Women, former President of the NCJW, and former board member of the Zoo Museum District.

Services: Visitation Friday, June 2 at 12 p.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Alvan D. Rubin Drive (at Laude and Spoede Roads.) A Funeral Service follows at 12:30 p.m. Private family interment.