Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support for executing prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 before running for Congress

"Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet," she wrote.

Greene did not specify whether she or a member of her team were behind the posts reviewed by CNN's KFile.

CNN reached out to Pelosi's office for comment multiple times but did not receive a response.

Though her tenure in Congress has only lasted a few weeks, Greene is already facing calls to leave the House for her role in fanning the flames of the Capitol insurrection earlier this month after she objected to the election certification process and falsely insisted that Trump would remain president.

After Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez called on Greene to be expelled from the House for her role in the insurrection, Greene condemned the violence at the Capitol and falsely accused "Antifa/BLM terrorism" and Democratic politicians of stoking the insurrection.

"I fully condemn ALL violence. The Antifa/BLM terrorism funded on ActBlue rests with Democrat accomplices like @CoriBush @Ilhan @KamalaHarris @AOC @timkaine & many more... Those who stoke insurrection & spread conspiracies have blood on their hands. They must be expelled," she tweeted.