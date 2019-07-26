Who and where: Mark and Kathleen Range of Columbia, Ill., in front of the entrance to the Cliffs of Moher.
The trip • They took a seven-day trip to various cities in Ireland (Dublin, Ennis, Killarney, Waterford and more) to celebrate their 41st anniversary and to check an item off Kathy's bucket list. She found out her ancestors (the O'Briens) owned Bunratty Castle near Limerick, and they experienced a medieval dinner there.
Travel tip • "If you've never been there, you can't beat a guided tour through a reputable company. You'll see so many different places and all the details are taken care of for you. Also, you will definitely need a waterproof jacket."