 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Sparks

  • 0

When 7 p.m. Feb. 2 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$30; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

Mark Sparks, recently retired as principal flautist of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, will perform Bohuslav Martinu’s first Sonata for Flute and Piano and Robert Schumann’s Sonata in A Minor (transcribed for flute and piano by Sparks). Also on the program are Richard Strauss’ “Romanze,” Robert Schumann’s “Funf Stücke im Volkston,” and Franz Doppler’s Rondo for Two Flutes and Piano. A new work by Mizzou’s Robyne Sieh will be performed by O’Fallon, Illinois, native Isabella Saldaña, a student of Sparks’ and a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News