Mark Sparks, recently retired as principal flautist of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, will perform Bohuslav Martinu’s first Sonata for Flute and Piano and Robert Schumann’s Sonata in A Minor (transcribed for flute and piano by Sparks). Also on the program are Richard Strauss’ “Romanze,” Robert Schumann’s “Funf Stücke im Volkston,” and Franz Doppler’s Rondo for Two Flutes and Piano. A new work by Mizzou’s Robyne Sieh will be performed by O’Fallon, Illinois, native Isabella Saldaña, a student of Sparks’ and a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra. By Daniel Durchholz