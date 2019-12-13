"Mark Twain's America: Then and Now" 

By Laura DeMarco
Three sites in Missouri open “Mark Twain’s America”: Florida, Hannibal and St. Louis. They only make up about 20 pages of this book, but they are, of course, the important jumping-off point for the 19th-century writer Samuel Clemens, who would travel the world and become an international celebrity. The book notes that the cabin in which Clemens was born was moved, and the village of Florida is “technically uninhabited” after its population went from nine in 2000 to zero in 2010. (Pavilion, 144 pages, $22.50)