Marlin is a clownfish — a single, widowed dad of an only child. He fusses over Nemo and is overprotective, but he is one of the few dads who can say he swam across the ocean for his child. He’s stung by jellyfish, nearly devoured by a shark and has to rely on a fish with short-term memory loss for help, but Marlin faces his fears and overcomes his anxieties about the open ocean to save his beloved son. Marlin learns his own lessons along the way. From Dory: “Well, you can’t never let anything happen to him. Then nothing would ever happen to him.” And from Crush, on how to know when his son was ready: “You never really know. But when they’ll know, you’ll know, you know?” By Norma Klingsick
Breaking
Print Ads
Office
314-993-5570
Currently Open