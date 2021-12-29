Marqués de Casa Concha 2018 Chardonnay, Limarí, Chile

Description • One of my favorite white wine finds this year, this full-bodied chardonnay is rich and elegant. It’s made under Concha y Toro’s highly regarded Marqués de Casa Concha label, known for single-vineyard, estate-bottled wines from different Chilean appellations. Aged in French oak, this is a beautifully balanced, complex white that has mineral notes and tastes of apples, pears and citrus with hints of vanilla. It ends with a long, vibrant finish. This is a food wine that would pair with lobster and crab, salmon and white meats.