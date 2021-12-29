 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marqués de Casa Concha 2018 Chardonnay, Limarí, Chile
0 comments

Marqués de Casa Concha 2018 Chardonnay, Limarí, Chile

  • 0
Marqués de Casa Concha 2018 Chardonnay, Limarí, Chile

Marqués de Casa Concha 2018 Chardonnay, Limarí, Chile

Bought • Costco, 4200 Rusty Road, in September for $12.69

Description • One of my favorite white wine finds this year, this full-bodied chardonnay is rich and elegant. It’s made under Concha y Toro’s highly regarded Marqués de Casa Concha label, known for single-vineyard, estate-bottled wines from different Chilean appellations. Aged in French oak, this is a beautifully balanced, complex white that has mineral notes and tastes of apples, pears and citrus with hints of vanilla. It ends with a long, vibrant finish. This is a food wine that would pair with lobster and crab, salmon and white meats.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News