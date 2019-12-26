Noah Baumbach, too, is working at the very top of his game, telling a delicately, even profoundly constructed tale of divorce — a subject not so easy to be clear-eyed about — with a miraculous steadiness and compassion. For a horror story — and with lawyers breathing fire and brimstone to go with it — it’s remarkably funny, tender and true. A deeply humane masterpiece.
5. “Marriage Story”
Associated Press film writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle select the best films of 2019.