5. "Marriage Story"
5. “Marriage Story”

'Marriage Story'

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in "Marriage Story"

Netflix 

 Noah Baumbach, too, is working at the very top of his game, telling a delicately, even profoundly constructed tale of divorce — a subject not so easy to be clear-eyed about — with a miraculous steadiness and compassion. For a horror story — and with lawyers breathing fire and brimstone to go with it — it’s remarkably funny, tender and true. A deeply humane masterpiece.

