When 8 p.m. Feb. 11 • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $42-$82 • More info ticketmaster.com
Doug Gray, the sole original member of the Marshall Tucker Band, says he sees no end of the road for the long-running band's touring schedule. “People ask me all the time what I’m gonna do when I turn 80, and I always say, ‘The same thing that we’re continuing to do now.’ We’re road warriors, there’s no doubt about that. And I don’t intend to slow down.” By Kevin C. Johnson