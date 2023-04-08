Passed away March 31st, 2023. Beloved husband of Carol Knefel. Dear father of Carol Martin Salas, Greg Martin, Charlie Martin. Loving grandfather of Michael Martin, Nicole Salas, Scott Salas; great-grandfather of Georgia Salas.

Tom graduated from Washington University with BA and JD degrees, and became a successful corporate attorney.

Carol and Tom traveled the world extensively. His love of cabaret singing included performances in New York City at several places including the Blue Note.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Cabaret Project of St. Louis at thecabaretproject.org.