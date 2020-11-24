 Skip to main content
MARTINEZ AND THE MASK FIASCO
MARTINEZ AND THE MASK FIASCO

Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez reacts after Minnesota's Josh Donaldson hit a three-run home run in the third inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: Is this mask fiasco for Carlos Martinez just the latest fake outrage he's been subjected to during his career? It's the new hair color argument all over again. Did Martinez not just do the same things the Blues and even some of Martinez's teammates have done when he went out when he violated the COVID protocols in the Dominican Republic?

BENFRED: Wrong.

The police don't take you to the station for your hair color.

States and countries have different rules about everything from sports gambling to marijuana use, and you don't get to dodge a citation because the other state has different rules.

You are expected to follow the rules of the place where you are.

Martinez did not follow the rules in the DR.

So, there is a difference. One Martinez's volunteer defense attorneys are ignoring.

