Marvin F Borchardt - U.S. Navy

Marvin F. Borchardt served his country during World War II, enlisting in the submarine service on October 30, 1942 and being honorably discharged on May 28, 1947.

Upon enlistment, Marvin attended submarine training in Great Lakes, Ill. and New London, Conn. Afterwards, he served during the war on the USS Sandlance and the USS Sea Dog as a First Class Torpedoman, sailing in the South Pacific.

For his service to his country, Marvin was awarded the Asiatic Pacific-3 Stars Victory Medal, Good Conduct, Sub/M Combat Pin-2 Stars and the Presidential Unit Commendation Ribbon awards.

Fred B., Northville, Mich.

