Mary and Jeff Clarke

Co-owners, Mother Model Management

During a layover on a cross country flight in 1997, Mary headed to the mall at Northwest Plaza. Jeff was working as a retail manager at the men’s clothing store, Structure. She ran a modeling business in Iowa and asked him if he ever considered modeling. She flew back home, and he stayed in St. Louis, but they started talking on the phone for hours. He ended up visiting her for a photo shoot. Around the same time, she had discovered an unknown talent, Ashton Kutcher. For months, they all hung out and traveled together. Mary and Jeff soon realized they were in love. By the fall, Kutcher was walking in New York Fashion Week and a few months later, he landed "That '70s Show." Mary and Jeff got married in 1999. They came back to St. Louis in 2001 to raise their blended family and take their modeling agency to the next level. Together, they’ve discovered stars like Karlie Kloss, Grace Hartzel, Alanna Arrington and Myla Dalbesio. More than 50 of their models have walked the top runways of the world.