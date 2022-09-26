Mary J. Blige, Oct. 12

Forever Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige continues going strong with her new album “Good Morning Gorgeous” and her tour of the same name coming to Enterprise Center. Blige will certainly give fans a nice sampling of the new album, which features songs with Usher, Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, and Dave East. But it’s hits like “Family Affair,” “Just Fine,” “Share My World,” “Real Love,” “You Bring Me Joy,” “Love No Limit,” and “My Life” that fans are showing up for. Blige and rapper Nas shared a bill together on a tour that came to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in 2019.