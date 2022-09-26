 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary J. Blige, Oct. 12

Mary J. Blige and Nas

Mary J. Blige performs with Nas at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” with Ella Mai, Queen Naija

When 8 p.m. Oct. 12 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $66-$136 • More info ticketmaster.com

Forever Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige continues going strong with her new album “Good Morning Gorgeous” and her tour of the same name coming to Enterprise Center. Blige will certainly give fans a nice sampling of the new album, which features songs with Usher, Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, and Dave East. But it’s hits like “Family Affair,” “Just Fine,” “Share My World,” “Real Love,” “You Bring Me Joy,” “Love No Limit,” and “My Life” that fans are showing up for. Blige and rapper Nas shared a bill together on a tour that came to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in 2019.

