'Mary Poppins Returns'

Fans of the original 1964 “Mary Poppins” (available on Disney+) won’t be disappointed by this 2018 sequel. The film features too many stars to list, including Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep and Dick Van Dyke, who played Bert in the original. Paying homage to the beloved classic while still adding fresh flair, the film’s brilliant score and masterful effects will inspire all ages.
Where Netflix • How much $8.99 per month after a free, one-month trial
Relive a little Muny magic
The Muny on Monday announced a plan to present a delayed, abbreviated season starting July 20 — if it's safe to do so. In the meantime, check out the Muny's "Cast Party" livestreams. At 7 p.m. Mondays through May 25, Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson leads a live discussion with actors and designers from each of last season's shows, along with video highlights and answers to your questions. facebook.com/munytheatre