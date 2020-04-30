'Mary Poppins Returns'

Fans of the original 1964 “Mary Poppins” (available on Disney+) won’t be disappointed by this 2018 sequel. The film features too many stars to list, including Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep and Dick Van Dyke, who played Bert in the original. Paying homage to the beloved classic while still adding fresh flair, the film’s brilliant score and masterful effects will inspire all ages.

Where Netflix • How much $8.99 per month after a free, one-month trial

