MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Property owners long seeking to develop a low-lying swath of land along the Missouri River here urged officials Thursday to finance more than $100 million to drain and build infrastructure in the area, as environmentalists warned the project would worsen flooding throughout the region.
The Maryland Heights TIF Commission heard more than two hours of public comment Thursday on a proposal to create a special taxing district that would finance storm-water pumps, levees and roads in roughly 2,200 of 2,400 low-lying acres along the Missouri River known as the Maryland Park Lake District. A second public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.
The plan would pay for infrastructure costs that have long been an obstacle to property owners’ and city officials’ desire to develop the area. The city envisions up to $1.23 billion of private construction and infrastructure in the area for a mix of commercial, residential and industrial development.
Private development costs wouldn’t be financed by the tax increment financing district, but the TIF district and two contemplated special sales tax districts would cover up to $178 million in infrastructure costs and fees from lawyers, engineers and other consultants. The city is working on a cooperative agreement with a fire district and two school districts that lie within the area.
”The city’s goal is not to haphazardly encourage development or to profit off it, but to facilitate responsible and longsighted growth that will bring people, private investment and jobs to the region over the long term,” said Jim Carver, the city’s economic development manager.
Property owners in the area formed a levee district years ago and taxed themselves to build a 500-year levee, but major development has not followed. The TIF plan would help bring those property owners relief from recent flooding and protect amenities there including Creve Coeur Park, said Ron Konabbe, a fifth-generation farmer in the area.
“If you want the roads dry, the park open, the soccer fields accessible and you want to have economic growth, approve the TIF plan,” Konabbe said.
But the project would worsen flooding predicted to hit the St. Louis region by pushing water collected in the area downstream to other communities, said David Stokes, executive director of the nonprofit Great Rivers Habitat Alliance. The worsened flooding and loss of habitat for wildlife in the area would come with no guarantee that development in the area would bring revenue in the long term, he said.
”It won’t grow our economy,” he said. “It will damage our environment. It will make flooding worse. It’s going to be very harmful for our region.”
Megan Wunderlich of West Alton said she was sympathetic to building stormwater pumps to help property owners after recent flooding, but she is staunchly opposed to further development on the land. West Alton, which lies between the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, has been particularly affected by flooding downstream from other cities with levees.
”Think about your neighbors,” she said. “Think about us.”