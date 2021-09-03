Mascot Hall of Fame

While this museum is meant for children, the North American college and professional sports mascots on display are selected with a seriousness that might surprise an unsuspecting visitor. After all, this is a Hall of Fame.

Each year mascots are elected for admission to the Hall by the voting membership and an executive committee made up of performers, sports executives and other individuals intimate with the mascot community. The mascots go through a nomination process that ends with the executive committee selecting six finalists in each category to be placed on the ballot for consideration. The public also contributes by voting online.