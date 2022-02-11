Mashama Bailey, John O. Morisano

When 7 p.m. Feb. 17 • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info slcl.org
A Black chef and a white restaurateur talk about how they collaborated to create "The Grey," a restaurant in Savannah, Georgia. Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano have written a book about how they turned a dilapidated Greyhound bus station into what Eater's restaurant of the year in 2017-18. Bailey won a 2019 James Beard Award for best chef in the Southeast. By Jane Henderson