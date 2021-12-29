 Skip to main content
Masseria Li Veli 2019 Passamante, Salice Salentino, Italy
Bought • Starrs, 135 South Big Bend Boulevard, in October for $15.79

Description • Some of Italy’s best negroamaro wines are believed to come from Salice Salentino, where this high-scoring red is produced. Although no oak aging is required for non-riserva Salice Salentino wines, Li Veli gives Passamante six months in oak barrels. The result is a complex, full-bodied red that tastes of dark plums and blackberries. This is a spicy and savory red that has firm tannins and a bright acidity. It ends with a long, herbaceous finish and would pair with braised and grilled meat and spicy charcuterie.

