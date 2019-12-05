When 7:30 p.m. Sunday • Where St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 1411 Cross Street, O’Fallon, Illinois • How much $20-$25, $10 for students • More info 618-304-9094; singmasterworks.org
The Masterworks Chorale, Children’s Choruses and Orchestra will celebrate “A Masterworks Christmas” under the direction of Stephen Mager. This year, the program features the traditional candlelight processional and a selection of favorite and contemporary carols, as well as pre- and post-concert receptions. By Sarah Bryan Miller