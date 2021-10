After hitting .186 in 2020, he made no discernible adjustments at the plate and hit .169 in 249 plate appearances this season while earning $18.5 million. He hit .193 with runners on base, .171 with RISP and two outs, .179 as a starter and .151 coming off the bench. He capped his nightmarish season by going 3-for-31 with 10 strikeouts from Sept 1 on. In short, Carpenter was arguably the worst player in the sport.