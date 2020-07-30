Matt Skaggs

Age • 48
Home • Wildwood
Occupation • Corporate health care executive director
Children • College student, ninth-grader and fifth-grader in the Rockwood School District
Decision • Our kids will go to school, two days if that is the only option, or we will switch to private school for five days of in-person instruction.
Concerns • This virus does not hit the 30 or younger community like H1N1 did back in 2009. People 39 or younger have a 99.8% survival rate if they contract this virus. A national report that just came out said the confirmed cases in Missouri should be 13 times what is reported. Although that would increase our infection rate from .9% of the population to 11.8%, it would significantly lower the mortality rate. The majority of the COVID deaths came from the nursing homes.
The risk of sending our kids back to school is lower compared to the mental health issues we could be facing moving forward. Kids over the age of 5 have a higher risk of major mental and physical health concerns that could develop from the social isolation. Long isolation periods could cause physical conditions like cardiovascular disease, elevated blood pressure, infectious illness, cognitive deterioration and mortality. Humans need social interactions as a basic need. The virus is less of a threat than the isolation. The kids will not learn, and this will put them behind. The teachers will not be able to keep up, so again, the kids will not learn.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!