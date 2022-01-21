 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Matt Stell, Travis Denning

LANCO at Ballpark Village

Matt Stell performs Jan. 10, 2020, at Ballpark Village

When 7 p.m. Jan. 21 • Where Bally Sports Live! at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $9.23 • More info axs.com

The nights are heating up with WIL’s ongoing Hot Country Nights at Ballpark Village. On deck this weekend is Matt Stell, whose new EP is “Better Than That.” “If you cut a groove too deep, it’s hard to get out of it,” he said in a statement. “I’ve never wanted to be some one-dimensional artist. And with this new EP, I think I’m determined to show that there is much more to me than just a guy who can sing a love song.” By Kevin C. Johnson

