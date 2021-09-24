Matter's SEC Picks: Can Mizzou survive as road favorite at Boston College?

BOSTON — Greetings from New England, where the talk of the town is the very big football game … on Oct. 3, when the Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a certain former quarterback who might have won some trophies in these parts.
Oh, and there’s a college game on Saturday featuring the Commonwealth’s local 11 against some visitors from the middle of Missouri. Speaking of, let’s pick some games …
Missouri (2-1) at Boston College (3-0)
Series: First meeting
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN2
Line: Missouri by 1 ½
Matter’s Pick: These two programs have a lot more in common than you might think. (Check out Saturday’s P-D for more on that.) Earlier this week, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz made it clear he’s not wild about playing a nonconference game in New England and much prefers Mizzou’s upcoming series against regional teams and past rivals like Kansas, Kansas State and Illinois. (Yo, Eli, wait until you see the 2024 schedule: Oct. 12 at UMass!) But this is the kind of Power 5 nonconference matchup that makes college football so compelling. You’ve got two young head coaches in their second year who have energized their programs and ignited recruiting. You’ve got exciting players on both sides of the ball that normally would never cross paths. And you’ve got a unique location for Mizzou fans to visit. (Expect to see some pockets of black and gold at Fenway Park for Red Sox-Yankees on Friday — if the rain holds off!)
As for the game, BC’s greatest strength (a loaded offensive line) is a bad matchup for Mizzou’s most glaring weakness (run defense). Drinkwitz is pals with Bill Belichick, but unless the Hoodie loans the Mizzou defensive front a couple Patriots for a few hours Saturday, Boston College should have a clear advantage in the trenches.
But here’s a hunch Mizzou’s firepower will overcome those issues on defense. Connor Bazelak and Tyler Badie will be the best QB-RB tandem on the field and Mizzou’s collection of playmakers at receiver will be too much for BC to handle. Keep in mind: Mizzou has never lost when favored under Drinkwitz: going 5-0 straight up as a favorite. How you like them apples? Missouri 31, Boston College 27
No. 2 Georgia (3-0, 1-0) at Vanderbilt (1-2)
Series: Georgia leads 58-20-2
Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Georgia by 34 ½
Matter’s Pick: Georgia’s defense might be the single-most dominant unit in college football. The Bulldogs have allowed one offensive touchdown — a fourth-quarter garbage time TD by South Carolina last week — and have picked off five passes. Just ask Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer on what makes UGA’s defense so good. “They've got like 100 five-star football players on their defense,” he said on Saturday’s postgame Zoom. “They have a defensive lineman that weighs 340 pounds and runs better than everybody on this call. They've got five-star defensive backs. They're big and physical and fast. Other than that they're really freaking good. That's why they have the top defense in the country.” Translation: Vandy might not score. The Commodores are No. 119 in scoring and No. 122 in yards per play. Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 7
LSU (2-1) at Mississippi State (2-1)
Series: LSU leads 75-36-3
Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN
Line: LSU by 2 ½
Matter’s Pick: This was the game last year that reintroduced the Air Raid Offense to the SEC, when Mike Leach and quarterback K.J. Costello appeared to take the league by storm by shredding the defending national champions in Baton Rouge. Turns out, Mississippi State’s offense never looked that good the rest of the year, but it was just the beginning of LSU’s struggle of a season. Neither looks all that special this year. UCLA pushed around LSU at the Rose Bowl. MSU pulled off an impressive win over North Carolina State only to lose at Memphis a week later. Both are in the running for “worst team in the SEC West,” which is a misleading title considering the top-end talent in the division. LSU is 1-3 in its last four games as a road favorite — with losses at Mizzou, Auburn and UCLA — and could struggle again here in Starkville. Mississippi State 31, LSU 28
No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (3-0)
Series: Arkansas leads 41-33-3
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS (Arlington, Texas)
Line: Texas A&M by 5 ½
Matter’s Pick: The Hogs have lost nine straight to A&M but covered each of the last three years by giving the Aggies a fight to the finish. The Razorback defense has some bite with all those upperclassmen carrying Barry Odom’s unit. Quarterback KJ Jefferson averages nearly a first down every time he throws or runs the ball. At some point, Arkansas is due to win this game, right? But not yet, not against this A&M defense and its 3.6 yards allowed per play, third-best in all of college football. Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 20
Georgia State (1-2) at No. 23 Auburn (2-1)
Series: First meeting
Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Auburn by 27
Matter’s Pick: Other than Florida, Auburn was the most impressive team in defeat last week, taking Penn State’s best punches in a hellacious road environment. Bryan Harsin’s Tigers looked more than equipped to trade blows with fellow middle class SEC foes, which is bad news for the Georgia State Panthers, who did take down Tennessee two years ago. Auburn 48, Georgia State 17
Tennessee (2-1) at No. 11 Florida (2-1, 0-1)
Series: Florida leads 30-20
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Florida by 20
Matter’s Pick: The Gators should be emboldened by their near takedown of Alabama. Now, can they bottle up everything that worked against the Tide and unleash more of the same against the Vols? With superhuman quarterback Anthony Richardson due back for the Gators, Tennessee doesn’t stand a chance. Florida 41, Tennessee 14
Kentucky (3-0, 1-0) at South Carolina (2-1, 0-1)
Series: South Carolina leads 18-13-1
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Line: Kentucky by 5 ½
Matter’s Pick: Kentucky has won six of the last seven in this meeting. This might be oversimplifying the landscape, but this lopsided series helps explain why Mark Stoops is on season nine and why South Carolina is on its third coach over the same amount of time. UK bounces back from a near stumble last week. Kentucky 27, South Carolina 20
Southern Miss (1-2) at No. 1 Alabama (3-0, 1-0)
Series: Alabama leads 35-6-2
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Alabama by 45
Matter’s Pick: After last week’s two-point escape at Florida, Nick Saban will make his team believe everyone has given up on the Tide. The dynasty is over, right? Wrong. Alabama 51, Southern Miss 3
Last week’s picks
Straight up: 11-2
Against the spread: 7-6
Season picks
Straight up: 31-12
Against the spread: 21-22