 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maverick City Music with Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds

  • 0
Maverick City Music

Maverick City Music

When 6:30 p.m. June 23 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $40.50-$130.50 • More info ticketmaster.com 

Rising music sensation Maverick City Music is taking the Christian music world by storm. Its “Kingdom Tour” visits Chaifetz Arena with some very special guests, including Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Christ Rep. and Housefires.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News