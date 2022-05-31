Maverick City Music with Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds

When 6:30 p.m. June 23 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $40.50-$130.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
Rising music sensation Maverick City Music is taking the Christian music world by storm. Its “Kingdom Tour” visits Chaifetz Arena with some very special guests, including Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Christ Rep. and Housefires.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today